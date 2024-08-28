Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of REZI opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

