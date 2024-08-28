Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

