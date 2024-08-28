Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

