Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 203,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

