Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

FITB stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

