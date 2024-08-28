Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,359,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

