Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

