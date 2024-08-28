Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 123,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,623,000 after purchasing an additional 484,086 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 251,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

