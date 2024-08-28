Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -674.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

