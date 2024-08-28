Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

