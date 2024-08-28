Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 247.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.