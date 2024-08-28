Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

