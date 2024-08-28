Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.