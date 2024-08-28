Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $179,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

