Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ETR opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.