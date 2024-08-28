Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,385 shares of company stock worth $3,658,342. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $125.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.66. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.64 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

