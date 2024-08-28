Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

