Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $281.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $286.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

