Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $152.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.