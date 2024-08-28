Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

