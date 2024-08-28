Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

FTDR stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

