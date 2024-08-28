Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

