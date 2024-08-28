Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

