Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 301,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

