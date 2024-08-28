Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.