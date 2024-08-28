Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %

SRCL stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

