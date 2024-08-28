Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

