Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 295.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

