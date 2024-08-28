Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

