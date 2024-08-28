Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

