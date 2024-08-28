Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

