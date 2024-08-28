Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

