Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.28.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

