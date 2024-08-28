LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.50

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.50 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.

LPA Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.64.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

