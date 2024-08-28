Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $420.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $271.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $12,976,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

