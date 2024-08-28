Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $375.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $268.25 and last traded at $270.29. Approximately 418,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,074,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.66.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average of $343.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

