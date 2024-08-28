Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 13,321,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,273,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

