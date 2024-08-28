Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $5.24 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 583,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 104.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 403,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 205,697 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 38,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

