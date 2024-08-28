Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Up 5.2 %

Macy’s stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.