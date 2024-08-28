Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Macy’s Stock Up 5.2 %
Macy’s stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
