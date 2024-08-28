Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) versus AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and AFC Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus price target of $235.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 2.59% -7.23% 1.77% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and AFC Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $1.03 billion 4.85 $47.79 million $0.98 212.11 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Ajax. AFC Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats AFC Ajax on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

