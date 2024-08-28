Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of C$168.04 million during the quarter.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 2.1 %
MDI opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$6.81 and a 1-year high of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$777.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
