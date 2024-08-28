Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

MAMA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

