Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.17. 12,131,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 58,315,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

