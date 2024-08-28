Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

