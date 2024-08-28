Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 6,128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

