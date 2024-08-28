Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.10

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340.10 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 339.07 ($4.47), with a volume of 16120027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.15) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.25).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,609.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.81), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,359,822.39). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.