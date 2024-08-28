Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.10

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340.10 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 339.07 ($4.47), with a volume of 16120027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.46).
MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.15) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.25).
In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.81), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,359,822.39). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
