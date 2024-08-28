Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 20,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 367,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Marpai Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

