Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

