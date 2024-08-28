Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

