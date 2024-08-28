Mather Group LLC. Acquires 205,697 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,697 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its position in Apple by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 30,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Apple by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 820,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 89,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

